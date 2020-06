PETALING JAYA: UMW Holdings Bhd’s net profit fell 48.8% to RM44.32 million for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with RM86.5 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year mainly due to lower sales in the automotive and equipment businesses, following disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenue for the period stood at RM2.12 billion, a 23.8% decline from RM2.78 billion reported previously.

In regard to its future prospects, with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of movement control order (MCO), the group said that its automotive segment is expected to report a decline in vehicle sales, supported by the downward revision of total industry volume forecast by the Malaysian Automotive Association in April 2020.

However, it also noted that the group should also benefit from the announcement of 100% sales tax exemption on CKD vehicles and 50% exemption for CBU vehicles effective from June 15 to Dec 31, 2020.

The group’s heavy equipment sub-segment may face sluggish demand due to delay in projects resulting from the pandemic and slowdown in sectors it operates in.

On the other hand it will continue to focus on expanding the equipment rental business of its industrial sub-sector while extending recovery packages to its customers affected by the pandemic.

UMW’s manufacturing and engineering segment anticipates the demand for auto components and after sales and overseas market to be sustainable, while the lubricants sub-segment will continue to leverage on its OEM partners and strengthen its domestic sales and export to Asean countries.

Meanwhile, the group expected a downward impact on its aerospace sub-segment following Covid-19 which will be partially sheltered by firm fan case orders received for the rest of the year.

On the whole, UMW will continue to focus on its core business segment, strategic cost optimisation initiatives to improve its business performance and operational productivity.