UMW’s auto sales 4% up in May with 26,480 units

KUALA LUMPUR: The UMW Group’s automotive sales grew 4% year-on-year in May 2022 as both UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and Perodua registered healthy sales of 26,480 units compared with 25,568 units sold in May 2021 despite the shorter working month due to the Hari Raya holiday.

In a statement, the group said UMWT and its associate company Perodua continue to fulfil their encouraging outstanding order book, which sees UMWT registered 7,579 units, while its associate company Perodua registered 18,901 units in May 2022.

“Toyota Vios, Yaris, Corolla Cross and Hilux were among its best-selling models in May. Year-to-date May 2022, UMWT sold 36,972 units, 9% higher than the 34,026 units sold in the corresponding period of 2021.

“UMWT aims to sell 73,000 units in 2022 and as of May, has achieved 51% of its sales target for the year. To further strengthen its order book, UMWT is offering special promotions for the purchase of the Vios and Yaris as part of its mid-year sales campaign,“ it said.

Meanwhile, for the first five months of 2022, Perodua sold 106,179 units, 10% higher than the 96,281 units sold in the corresponding period of 2021.

To date, Perodua has achieved 43% of its target of 247,800 units for 2022, it said.

“We are pleased with the healthy sales registered by both UMWT and Perodua in May 2022. Both companies will continue to ramp up production.

“The introduction of all-new and facelift models are expected to drive sales in the second half of the year,” said UMW Holdings Bhd president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali.

He said the company would strive to offer exciting and great value models as well as superior after-sales services to meet our customers’ requirements and expectations.

“We are hopeful that the government will further extend the sales tax exemption in view of the high outstanding orders which could not be delivered by June 2022 due to the disruptions caused by Covid-19 as well as shortage of semiconductor chips,“ he said. – Bernama