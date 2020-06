PETALING JAYA: UMW Holdings Bhd has announced the sudden passing of its president & group CEO Badrul Feisal Abdul Rahim on May 31, leaving the postiion vacant.

Badrul Feisal, 50, served as the president & group CEO of UMW Group since his appointment on Oct 1, 2015.

He joined UMW Group as senior general manager at the president & group CEO’s office in December 2010 and was appointed as the acting executive director for the UMW oil & gas division from April 2011 to December 2011.

He was also the executive director of group corporate development division before being appointed group COO of UMW in January 2013.

“Badrul Feisal was instrumental in the success of key value creation projects at various business divisions, particularly making UMW as the first Malaysian company to be a tier-1 aerospace engine component manufacturer to Rolls-Royce plc. Badrul Feisal consistently demonstrated the highest values in business, governance and integrity and had made an indelible mark on his great service, personal relationship and outstanding stewardship as the president and group CEO.

“The board acknowledges Badrul Feisal’s enormous contributions over his 10 years with the UMW Group. The board, management and staff of UMW Holdings Bhd are greatly saddened by the loss and our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Badrul Feisal at this most difficult time,” it said.