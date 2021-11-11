UMW sees auto sales surge 64% in October

PETALING JAYA: UMW Group saw automotive sale spike 63.8% to 36,358 units in October 2021 compared with 22,193 units sold in September 2021 as both UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and its associate company Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) continue their sales recovery following easing of the full movement control order (FMCO) restrictions.

For the month, UMWT registered sales of 8,500 units, 5.8% higher than the 8,033 units sold in September 2021 and Toyota Vios continues to be its best-selling model followed by the Hilux and Yaris.

Year-to-date, the carmaker sold 54,618 units, 24.7% higher than the 43,807 units registered in the corresponding period last year.

To diversify its offering in the electrified vehicle space, UMWT has started order-taking for the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, its first locally assembled Toyota model with hybrid electric technology in early November.

In addition, it has also announced order-taking for the new updated Toyota Hilux, Fortuner and Innova to refresh its product lineup.

Perodua saw a record-breaking monthly sales of 27,858 units in October, an impressive recovery from the 14,160 units registered in the previous month. It attributed the record to agile and responsive production and sales capabilities to deliver vehicles to customers.

For the national carmaker, the Perodua Myvi was its best seller for the month, followed by the Axia and Bezza.

Similarly, October 2021 also saw the highest number of vehicles ever produced within a month at 29,803 units.

For the first 10 months of the year, it delivered a total of 146,951 units, 14.5% lower than the 171,861 units registered in the corresponding period of 2020, mainly due to the FMCO and partly due to the semiconductor chips shortage.

UMW Holdings Bhd president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali (pix) is pleased by the strong recovery reported by the two automotive manufacturers and expect the sales recovery to be sustained through November and December, supported by the introduction of new models and year-end promotions.

“We are thankful to the government for the extension of the sales tax exemption as announced in the recent Budget 2022, which we believe will continue to hasten the recovery of the local automotive industry. In addition, the incentives proposed for electric vehicles is expected to promote a greater adoption of electric vehicles in the country,” he said in a statement.