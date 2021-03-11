UMW: Strong vehicle sales carry into February

PETALING JAYA: UMW Group saw continued encouraging vehicle sales in February 2021 – through both UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and its associate company Perodua – spurred by the sales tax exemption which has been extended to June 30, along with the introduction of improved models.

UMWT achieved a 32% increase in sales to 5,074 units in February this year compared with 3,845 units recorded for January.

The group said the performance was supported by the strong demand for the improved Vios and Yaris launched on Dec 17, 2020 along with the enhanced Fortuner and Innova models introduced on Feb 2, 2021.

Perodua registered a sales of 16,583 units for the month, a slight decline from 16,894 units reported for the previous month, mainly due to lower number of working days in the month as well as festive holidays.

On March 3, the associate company introduced the compact SUV, Ativa, which expands its product line-up. The model is the first under the advanced Perodua Smart Build blueprint and it is offered in three variants with on-the-road prices ranging from RM61,500 to RM72,000, before insurance in Peninsular Malaysia.

Since the launch, the model has received over 6,000 bookings as at March 5.

Moreover, the group stated that it will purchase RM8.1 billion worth of locally sourced components this year to meet its 2021 production target.

UMW president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali remarked that it will continue to take advantage of the sales tax exemption to drive registration in the first half of 2021.