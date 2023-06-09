UMW Toyota Motor sees continued sales growth in August 2023

SHAH ALAM: UMW Toyota Motor ended August 2023 with further growth, achieving monthly total sales of 10,275 units (Toyota + Lexus), comprising 10,033 units for Toyota and 242 units for Lexus, rising from monthly total sales of 8,349 units in July 2023.

With this performance, the total year-to-date sales as of August 2023 is now at 67,283 units compared to 61,639 units for year-to-date sales in the same period last year. This marks a 9.2% year-on-year rise in year-to-date sales for the first eight months of the year, while the monthly sales achieved in August 2023 also rose by 13% year-on-year.

Toyota also further strengthened its portfolio offerings with the dual launch of exciting upgrades to the Toyota Corolla lineup, comprising the Corolla GR Sport variant and 2023 Corolla IMP (improvement) model. Starting from RM152,800, the Corolla GR Sport amplifies driving pleasure for enthusiasts seeking a sporty driving experience distinguished from other Corolla variants. Meanwhile, the 2023 Corolla IMP model, priced at RM139,800 onwards, introduces a wave of enhancements that underscore Toyota’s commitment to delivering exceptional driving experiences.

The Hilux, Fortuner and Innova range also received updates in September. Namely, the Hilux GR Sport received a power bump to 224PS and 550Nm of torque, making it the most powerful pick-up in its class. The Tailgate Assist is also made a standard feature for the Hilux GR Sport, Rogue, and 2.4V variants. Customers who purchase the Hilux, Fortuner and Innova will now get RFID tags as standard for all variants.

“In line with Toyota’s overarching vision to ’Move Your World’, we have maintained and strengthened our commitment to meet diverse customer needs by offering car models with features that resonate deeply with our Malaysian customers. In this, we are expanding our portfolio with vehicles that enrich the driving experience in every way – exemplified by the newly-launched Corolla GR Sport and 2023 Corolla IMP models, as well as feature updates for our Hilux, Fortuner and Innova range. In addition, we are maintaining our programmes that make owning a Toyota more accessible and convenient than ever,” said UMW Toyota Motor president said Datuk Ravindran K (pix).

UMW Toyota Motor celebrated Merdeka month with the continuation of their promotion offering a brand-new Toyota with up to 100% loan. Customers can opt for a low installment plan option from as low as RM628 a month for a Toyota Yaris, while buyers who choose a new Toyota Camry can enjoy up to RM10,000 cash rebate.