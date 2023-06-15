UMW wins RM12m deal to maintain Cenergi’s Jenbacher biogas engines

PETALING JAYA: UMW Group’s wholly owned subsidiary, UMW Industrial Power Services Sdn Bhd (UIPS), an authorised distributor of Innio’s Jenbacher engines in Malaysia, has signed a maintenance service agreement (MSA) valued at RM12 million with Cenergi SEA Bhd’s subsidiary, Cenergi RE Sdn Bhd.

Cenergi SEA is a sustainable energy subsidiary of Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

The five-year MSA will see UIPS providing maintenance services for Cenergi RE’s existing Jenbacher biogas engines installed at various locations throughout Malaysia as well as additional new Jenbacher biogas engines to be installed. The Jenbacher engines distributed by UIPS are MyHijau certified, which bodes well for Cenergi RE, as it has secured the Sustainable Energy Development Authority Feed-in Tariff quotas.

Incorporated in 2013, Cenergi SEA, which focuses on the renewable energy (RE) space, is the largest grid-connected palm oil mill effluent biogas power plants in the country. It currently owns and operates 15 biogas power plants with capacity to generate 25MW of power in total. Four of its biogas plants, with a total generation capacity of 6.2MW of power, are equipped with five Jenbacher biogas engines. With eight more biogas power plants capable of generating up to 14.5MW of electricity under way, it paves the way for further collaboration between UIPS and Cenergi RE.

The MSA was signed by UMW Equipment Division president Megat Shahrul Azmir Nordin and Cenergi SEA group CEO Hairol Azizi Tajudin, witnessed by UMW Holdings Bhd president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali.

Hairol Azizi said, “With UIPS as our maintenance service provider for the Jenbacher biogas engines, we are confident in the seamless operation and upkeep of our existing plants. Their expertise in servicing these engines, coupled with their commitment to sustainability, aligns perfectly with our mission to harness the potential of renewable energy sources. This collaboration with UIPS further strengthens our position as a key player in the renewable energy industry, and we are excited about the future prospects it brings.”

Ahmad Fuaad remarked, “The group’s CREST@UMW strategy extends to playing a bigger role in building a sustainable business which requires us to work closely with our partners to promote products in the green and renewable energy space. We are fortunate to work with Cenergi RE, which promotes renewable energy, and will ensure that the biogas engines are well maintained to ensure they will continue to be productive throughout their life span. We look forward to further our collaboration to pave the way for a greener and more sustainable future.”

He added, “The Jenbacher technology that UIPS offers effectively generates clean energy and heat from biowaste, making a significant impact on reducing CO2 emissions. Power plants using Jenbacher engines operating on natural gas or renewable energy sources can achieve power conversion efficiencies of up to a remarkable 48.7%.

“Additionally, when operating in combined heat and power configuration, overall efficiency could increase up to an impressive 95%. This will help our customers in maximising their returns, whilst reducing their carbon footprint and waste.”