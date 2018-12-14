Unemployment rate remained at 3.3% in October

PETALING JAYA: The unemployment rate in October 2018 remained at 3.3% for the two consecutive months, but dropped 0.1 percentage point as compared to the same month last year, according to Statistics Department.

The number of unemployed persons recorded a total of 512.9 thousand persons, increased 0.8% against October 2017, chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said the labour force participation rate remained at 68.5% for the two consecutive months, but increased 0.5 percentage points as compared to the same month of previous year.

“The number of labour force in this month rose 2.4% against October 2017 to 15.45 million persons. During the same period, employed persons also increased 2.4% to 14.94 million persons,” he added.