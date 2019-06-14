Unemployment rate unchanged at 3.4% in April

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.4% in April, according to the Statistics Department.

Malaysia’s chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement that the unemployment rate in April 2019 remained at 3.4% for two consecutive months, however the number of unemployed increased 0.4% to 523,300 persons from the previous month.

April’s labour force participation rate stood at 68.5%, unchanged since February 2019, but saw an improvement of 0.3% from 68.2% in April 2018.

“The number of labour force in this month rose 2.0% against April 2018 to 15.61 million persons. During the same period, employed persons also increased 1.9% to 15.09 million persons.”