Uni Wall APS secures RM32.14m MRT subcontract from Ahmad Zaki

PETALING JAYA: Leap Market-listed Uni Wall APS Holdings Bhd has bagged a RM32.14 million Mass Rapid Transit 2 (MRT 2) contract from Ahmad Zaki Sdn Bhd.

The company told Bursa Malaysia that its wholly owned subsidiary Uni Wall Architectural Products & Services Sdn Bhd had on March 8 received and accepted the letter of award from Ahmad Zaki as the subcontractor to supply and install aluminium and glazing works for the MRT 2 project - Package S206: construction and completion of elevated stations and other associated works at Serdang Raya (South), Seri Kembangan and UPM.

The contract is from March 1, 2019 to February 28, 2020.

Uni Wall APS said barring any unforeseen circumstances, the contract is expected to contribute positively towards its future earnings for the duration of the contract.

The group intends to fund the contract via internally generated funds and external borrowings.