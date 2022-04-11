UNIPLAT by Unify Platform declares strategic alliance with ACIC-KL Startups Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR: UNIPLAT has announced a strategic alliance with Atal Community Innovation Center-KL Startups Foundation (also known as ACIC-KL Startups Foundation) (supported by AIM, NITI Aayog, and the government of India), a startup-funding company that provides requisite infrastructure for innovation.

By joining hands with ACIC-KL Startups Foundation -- experts of the Indian market, UNIPLAT aims to create more funding opportunities by providing an opportunity for ordinary people to directly interact with various unique researchers, according to a statement.

Takahisa Karita, the co-founder, CFO and COO of Unify Platform AG, the management company of UNIPLAT, said: “We are incredibly pleased to be spearheading collaboration with ACIC-KL Startups Foundation for supporting young entrepreneurs and researchers in India, a country with recent remarkable economic growth.

“I am really impressed with Alok Govil and ACIC-KL Startups Foundation’s passion and dedication in building the ideal support platform for entrepreneurs and researchers in India. We hope to help them succeed globally through UNIPLAT.”

Meanwhile, ACIC-KL Startups Foundation CEO, Alok Govil said: “As a part of our journey, it gives great joy and pleasure to form a strategic alliance with UNIPLAT by Unify platform AG which provides worldwide exposure for young thinkers and budding entrepreneurs.”

Having similar missions to help under-exposed and under-served intellectuals and to create innovative communities, UNIPLAT and ACIC-KL Startups Foundation decided to sign a business alliance to expand the business range.

The collaboration will provide mutual information and services to registered members of the UNIPLAT and ACIC-KL platforms. ACIC-KL’s exclusive content will also be made available on UNIPLAT.

Moreover, UNIPLAT will support the business development and financing of ACIC-KL’s registered members in Japan and overseas. Vice versa, ACIC-KL Startups Foundation will assist UNIPLAT in business development and acquiring grants in India and abroad for its registered members.

The collaboration will promote the networking of specialised knowledge literacy, aiming for optimal distribution and levelling of knowledge in each area that contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Developed and managed by Unify Platform AG which is based in Switzerland, UNIPLAT’s mission is to accelerate the success of the SDGs. - Bernama