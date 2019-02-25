Unisem Q4 earnings down on lower sales

PETALING JAYA: Unisem (M) Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 fell 26.6% to RM23.49 million from RM32.02 million a year ago mainly attributable to the decrease in sales volume.

The group’s revenue was 7.2% lower at RM331.82 million compared with RM357.41 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

It has recommended a final dividend of 3 sen per share for the quarter under review.

For the full-year period, Unisem’s net profit decreased 39.9% to RM95.83 million from RM159.46 million a year ago mainly attributable to the depreciation of US dollar/ringgit exchange rates as compared to the prevailing rates a year ago.