United Plantations declares RM1.10 dividend per share

PETALING JAYA: United Plantations Bhd has announced a special single tier dividend of 90 sen per share and a final single tier dividend of 20 sen per share for year ended Dec 31, 2018.

It also proposed a renewal of the authority for the share buy-back of up to 10% of its total number of issued shares on Bursa Securities.

“Assuming the proposed share buy-back is implemented in full and the dividend quantum is maintained at historical levels, it will have the effect of increasing the dividend rate of United Plantations as a result of the reduction in the number of issued shares,” the group said in a circular to shareholders today.

The proposed share buy-back is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming AGM on April 23, 2019.

Trading in the group’s shares was halted from 9am to 10am this morning. At 12.06pm, United Plantations was 0.3% lower at RM26.80 on 7,500 shares traded.