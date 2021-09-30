UOB expects Budget 2022 measures to drive strong, sustainable and inclusive recovery

PETALING JAYA: The government is expected to announce an expansionary budget (i.e. higher overall government spending) with policies to enable a stronger and sustainable recovery, which includes an additional RM32.5 billion for the Covid-19 Fund, development expenditure of RM76.1 billion that includes a rehabilitation plan, continued targeted cash handouts and financial aid particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), according to UOB Global Economics & Markets Research.

“Malaysia’s Budget 2022 aims to drive inclusive and sustainable growth, rebuild resilience, and catalyse reforms as the country enters the third year of the Covid-19 outbreak. These initiatives will be aligned with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP, 2021-2025) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) that sets the medium-to-long term path for the country,” it said in a note today.

Other goodies that may be considered include:

► Tax incentives to promote electric vehicles, revive domestic tourism sector, and boost private investments in high-value-added industries particularly E&E, aerospace, global services, halal industry, creative, tourism, biomass, and smart farming;

► Continued subsidies for domestic fuels, cooking oil, LPG, wages, and electricity bills;

► Basic necessities assistance such as free data plan and food basket/voucher for B40 group;

► Improvement in compensation such as higher Socso contribution or insurance coverage by government for employees in the gig economy; and

► Reinstatement of initiatives to raise home ownership for B40 and M40 income earners, including an extension of Home Ownership Campaign until end-2022.

UOB also projects a narrower fiscal deficit of 6.5% of GDP for 2022 compared with 7% in 2021 in view that Malaysia would have moved from the Covid-19 pandemic into an endemic phase and the domestic economy recovers to reach 5.5% growth next year.

“The government is expected to target GDP growth between 5% and 6% for 2022. Pending the passage of a higher debt ceiling at 65% to fund an additional RM45 billionn Covid-19 expenditure, the debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to remain below the new threshold at 63% in 2022.

“The government is anticipated to enact the Fiscal Responsibility Act next year, broaden the revenue base, introduce Public Service Act, and new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) blueprint to attain long-term fiscal sustainability,” UOB said.

On financing, the government is expected to issue new sovereign bonds as well as utilitise other reserves to fund its expansionary budget next year.

“This is in view of higher global interest rates and anticipated monetary policy normalisation in major economies, amid caution on bond supply pressures. Total gross MGS and GII issuance is estimated to maintain at 2021’s level at RM160 billion to 165 billion in 2022, going by our 6.5% budget deficit-to-GDP ratio target,” it said.