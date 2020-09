KUALA LUMPUR: United Overseas (Malaysia) Bhd (UOB Malaysia) has launched the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, the only financial solution for women in Malaysia that combines a savings account with complimentary Takaful coverage for six female-related cancers.

UOB Malaysia’s managing director and country head of personal financial services Ronnie Lim said the bank designed the UOB Lady’s Savings Account to help women grow their nest egg while protecting their savings against six female-related cancers in the event of a diagnosis.

“Having to juggle several responsibilities, women tend to place their own financial and health well-being lower on the priority list.

“Recognising the need for women to prioritise their own well-being even as they care for others, we designed the UOB Lady’s Savings Account to help our female customers safeguard their financial future and health,” he said in a statement.

To help women protect their wealth and health, UOB Malaysia has partnered with Prudential BSN Takaful Bhd (PruBSN) to offer complimentary protection coverage for six female-related cancers as part of the UOB Lady’s Savings Account.

“We believe women deserve a financial solution that reflects their specific financial and health needs. Putting the needs of others before themselves is a common tendency among women,” said PruBSN chief executive office Wan Saifulrizal Wan Ismail.

He said if left unchecked, this could take a toll on their physical and mental health. -Bernama