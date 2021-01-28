UOB Malaysia ready to assist customers affected by MCO 2.0, floods

PETALING JAYA: UOB Malaysia said it remains committed to providing repayment relief to its customers who are affected by the reintroduction of a nation-wide movement control order (MCO 2.0), as well as to those who are victims of recent floods in several states.

In a statement, the bank said customers whose sources of income are affected by either the MCO or the floods can apply for its targeted loan/financing repayment scheme by June 30.

“They can apply for deferment of loan/financing payments, reduction in monthly instalments or an extension of repayment tenures. All applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis. The acceptance of the targeted repayment assistance during this period will not appear in the customers’ Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) report,” it said.

As of Dec 31, 2020 UOB Malaysia received more than 12,000 applications for repayment relief, with an approval rate of 99%.

Medium-sized enterprises in other industries and large corporates that require financial support to overcome difficult circumstances during this period are also encouraged to contact the bank for assistance.