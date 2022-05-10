UOB opens Privilege Banking Centre for northern region in Penang

KUALA LUMPUR: UOB Malaysia recently held a grand opening of its dedicated UOB Privilege Banking Centre, at Jalan Kelawei, Penang, established to deepen its wealth management services to affluent customers in the country’s northern region. The centre is also the flagship branch for wealth management services in the region.

The dedicated centre was designed to create spaces for customers to hold private and meaningful conversations about their financial aspirations with UOB Malaysia’s team of dedicated and experienced client advisors and product specialists.

The establishment of the UOB Privilege Banking Centre is part of UOB Malaysia’s omni-channel strategy to serve customers in the manner they prefer, either physically or digitally.

At the same time, the bank is also transforming its branches nationwide, to elevate customer experience and deliver personalised service.