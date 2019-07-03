UOB positive on Malaysian market in second half

KUALA LUMPUR: UOB Asset Management Bhd is optimistic on the second half of the year, underpinned by improving policy clarity, strong economic growth, defensive market qualities and a potential beneficiary of trade diversion.

Its chief investment officer Francis Eng highlighted that the KLCI has improved 3.5% since mid-April of this year, while other Asian markets have recorded a decline.

He also cited that the recent toll buy out announcement as a positive development with regards to policy clarity.

“The buyout has been a good signal to the capital market as it is done at a fair price and a win-win situation for both parties.”

In addition, he said the investment figures from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) also indicated that Malaysia is a beneficiary of the US-China trade tension.

“In the medium term to long term, Malaysia could be a beneficiary of the trade diversion.”