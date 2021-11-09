Upgraded Myvi open for booking

RAWANG: Perodua’s third-generation Myvi is getting an upgrade and is now open for booking.

The latest variants of the national carmaker’s flagship model come with upgraded technology and enhanced intelligent safety features, improved fuel economy, sporty new looks and a new colour.

“These changes represent our efforts to meet our customers’ growing expectations while at the same time offer greater value by introducing the next standard for Malaysia’s most accepted model, the Perodua Myvi,” Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement.

The upgraded Myvi includes the 1.5 litre AV (advance variant), 1.5-litre H variant, 1.5-litre X variant as well as two 1.3-litre G variants. All variants have automatic transmission only as Perodua has discontinued manual transmission from its line-up.

“We have also increased the fuel efficiency of the new Myvi as it can now go up to 22.2km per litre (tested on the 1.3L variant) from 21.1km per litre previously,” Zainal Abidin said.

The AV, H and X variants as well as one of the G variants will have the latest Perodua Smart Drive Assist System, which was designed with the safety of the driver and pedestrian in mind.

The Perodua Myvi introducing a new colour, Cranberry Red, which is only available for the AV. Other colours include Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Lava Red (not available for the AV), Granite Grey, and Electric Blue.

The price for the new Myvi, applicable to Peninsular Malaysia and without insurance, ranges from RM45,700 to RM58,800.