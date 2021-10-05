Upskilling vital for IR 4.0 adoptions: Western Digital

PETALING JAYA: The advancement of automation and digitalisation through Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) does not necessarily translate into a replacement of jobs but manufacturers need to equip the workforce with specific skills to improve productivity, according to Western Digital, Batu Kawan (Malaysia).

Its global flash back-end operations’ senior vice-president KL Bock opined that manufacturers need to prepare their workforce with upskilling and reskilling programmes to equip themselves better for the adoption of IR 4.0.

“Our education system also needs to change and adapt to IR 4.0 including the curriculum and core subject so that the students can embrace this new technology, provided with the right infrastructure and the content,” he said in a virtual press conference today to mark Western Digital Batu Kawan’s inclusion into the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network.

Sharing the factory’s transformation efforts which culminated in its “lights-out manufacturing initiative”, Bock stated that the solutions needed were not available in the industry and it had to create its own blueprint to make it happen.

“This required us to design our own integrated end-to-end automation solutions and enabling it with our intelligent analytics platform supported by an advanced IT infrastructure.”

Malaysian Investment Development Authority CEO Arham Abdul Rahman hailed the inclusion on Western Digital Batu Kawan’s into WEF’s network which recognise leaders in the adoption of IR 4.0 as it will benefit other local players by setting the benchmark for operational, financial and sustainability levels.

“This project will be a precursor and example to the rest of the industry in addressing sustainability and growth in intense global competition. This revolution is in line with Malaysia’s National Investment Aspirations as well as the 12th Malaysian Plan initiatives as Malaysia embarks on economic recovery and reinforces its global supply chain.”

Arham echoed the sentiment on human capital development as Malaysian companies have been building their competencies for their products and services to meet the standards of multinational companies in the country and internationally.

He pointed out the agency has encouraged electrical & electronics, machinery and equipment and other resource and non-resource based companies to enhance their IR 4.0 technologies network in Malaysia, through its own Lighthouse Programme.

“These ‘Lighthouses’ act as beacons to guide their supply chain and Malaysian companies to apply technologies including additive manufacturing, advanced analytics and Industrial Internet of Things to overcome challenges in existing production systems,” he said.

Arham is confident that more multinationals and local conglomerates would follow Western Digital’s footsteps in transforming their operations and supply chain in Malaysia to adopt new technologies effectively.

“We welcome companies to participate in the national-level Lighthouse Programme to support local companies to integrate into the lighthouse network, embracing innovation and operational efficiency that will eventually benefit Malaysia’s economic ecosystem.”