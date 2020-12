WASHINGTON: US business activity slowed in the first half of December as renewed restrictions to slow a resurgence in new Covid-19 infections hurt the services sector.

Data firm IHS Markit said on Wednesday its flash US Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to a reading of 55.7 early this month from 58.6 in November. A reading above 50 indicates growth in private sector output.

The United States is struggling with a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 infections, with the death toll from the respiratory illness rising above 300,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally of official data. Many jurisdictions have reimposed limits on businesses, while some consumers are avoiding shopping malls, restaurants and bars, undercutting the services sector.

According to IHS Markit, though new orders continued to grow, temporary shutdowns and customer uncertainty weighed on the upturn. It also noted that companies reported a fall in new export sales as renewed lockdowns in key export markets dampened foreign demand.

Supply chain disruptions remained an issue, "with delays more prevalent than at any time since comparable data were available in 2007," the data firm said.

The moderation in business activity is in line with economists' expectations for a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the fourth quarter after gross domestic product accelerated at historic a 33.1% rate in the third quarter. That followed a 31.4% pace of contraction in the April-June quarter, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947.

Growth forecasts for the fourth quarter are mostly below a 5% rate, reflecting the surging virus and the almost depleted rescue package worth more than US$3 trillion.

The survey's flash composite new orders index fell to 55.1 this month from a reading of 57.5 in November. Its flash services sector PMI dropped to a reading of 55.3 this month from 58.4 in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 55.9 this month for the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity. A measure of new business in the services sector decreased to a reading of 55 from 57.6 in November. The services employment index slipped to a reading of 53.9 from 57.8 in November.

Manufacturing details were mixed. The survey's flash manufacturing PMI dipped to a reading of 56.5 from 56.7 in November. Economists had forecast the index for the sector, which accounts for 11.3% of the economy, declining to 55.7 in December.

A measure of new orders received by factories fell to a reading of 55.7 from 57.4 in November. But a gauge of factory employment rose to 52.1 from a reading of 51.7 in November.

Separatel, US retail sales fell sharply in November, according to government data released on Wednesday, a further sign of economic trouble as Covid-19 cases climb and lawmakers remain deadlocked on approving economic stimulus.

Sales fell 1.1% compared to October, seasonally adjusted a much sharper decline than expected, while October's sales were revised downward from a slight increase to a slight decrease, the Commerce Department said.

The report showing weaker spending heading into the holiday shopping season was released as the deadlock in Congress on passing more pandemic relief continued into the final weeks of the year, raising fears that the world's largest economy is heading for a renewed slowdown as virus cases surge.

"Risks are heavily skewed to the downside as new restrictions limit activity," Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said.

She noted that "a lack of further government support and layoffs that could result from widening shutdowns will weigh on incomes, spending and growth over coming months."

Sectors reporting the biggest sales hits in November included those most reliant on in-person shopping like department stores, which dropped 7.7%, and clothing and accessories, which fell 6.8%.

Food service and drinking places – among the retailers most vulnerable to renewed business restrictions to stop the virus – fell 4.0%, the report said.

Electronics and appliance sale dropped 3.5%, and petrol stations saw a 2.4% loss.

Non-store retailers, such the e-commerce firms that have been relatively insulated from the virus, rose 0.2%, while food and beverage stores saw sales climb 1.6%.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the lack of stimulus was not the cause of the sales drop since a massive US$2.2 trillion spending measure passed earlier in the year increased consumers' savings.

But he warned that the weak November data could be an indication that GDP is set for a renewed slump as it tries to recover from a sharp contraction in the second quarter, when business restrictions to stop Covid-19 caused economic chaos.

"These data are materially weaker than expected, so you should expect to see downward revisions to fourth quarter growth, and the risk of an outright contraction in GDP in the first quarter is increasing," he wrote in analysis. – Reuters, AFP