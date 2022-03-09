US CBP seizes US$2.5m worth of M’sian palm oil under forced labour finding

KUALA LUMPUR: The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has seized four shipments of Malaysian palm oil valued at nearly US$2.5 million (RM10.4 million) in Baltimore since Feb 11, due to information indicating that the products were manufactured by forced labour.

Three seizures were made on Feb 11, consisting of a combined 270 super packs of palmitic acid, followed by a seizure on March 1 of 108 super packs of palmitic acid, all of which were produced in Malaysia.

The shipments were destined to a processing facility in Delaware, the US CBP said in a statement.

Super packs are large flexible sacks that are used to transport bulk cargo, such as sand, grain, coffee beans, or powdery substances, and palmitic acid is palm oil refined into a powder that can be easily incorporated into food, beverages, and skin and health care products.

On Jan 28, the US CBP issued a Notice of Finding to the Federal Register (FRN 2022-01779) that certain palm oil and derivative products made wholly or in part with palm oil produced in Malaysia with the use of convict, or forced or indentured labour are inadmissible in violation of 19 USC 1307 and 19 CFR 12.42.

“The US CBP will continue to ensure that goods made with forced labour do not enter our nation’s commerce and we will help to root out this inhumane practice from the US supply chain,” said US CBP’s acting area port director in Baltimore, Marc Calixte. – Bernama