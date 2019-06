PETALING JAYA: Despite Malaysia’s exports registering a 1.1% growth in April, analysts opined that Malaysia’s trade performance will continue to be bogged down by trade tensions.

Affin Hwang Research cautioned that the trade tension between the US and China poses some downside risk to Malaysia’s export growth, especially for the electrical and electronics (E&E) segment. It cited that that last year China’s imports of Malaysian electrical machinery and equipment accounted for 7% of its total electronic imports.

“Besides that, the recent cyclical slowdown in the tech cycle will also weigh on export growth, as reflected in the drop in global semiconductor sales for the third consecutive month in March of 12.9% yoy (-10.6% in February), according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.”

However, the research house said the IHS Markit’s Manufacturing PMI survey highlighted that manufacturers in Malaysia were positive about future output volume as confidence remained at its highest level since October 2013 amid expectations of higher foreign demand, possibly indicating some recovery for Malaysia’s manufactured goods in the months ahead.

For 2019, Affin Hwang expects gross export to expand 2% compared with 6.7% in the previous year while gross import is projected to expand 3.4% this year from 4.9% in 2018.

“As a result, we project Malaysia’s trade surplus at around RM110 billion for 2019, lower than RM120.3 billion in 2018.”

The research house maintain its 2019 GDP growth forecast at 4.5% (4.7% in 2018), which is at the mid-point of the current official government forecast of 4.3-4.8%.

Meanwhile, CGS-CIMB Research expects exports to slip in May as global trade policy uncertainties hurt demand and business sentiment.

It expects manufacturing activity to remain subdued, while deepening trade disputes between the US and China present downside risks to its 2019 GDP growth forecast of 4.7%.”

“While output of surveyed manufacturers remained high, pipeline of new work was depleting, leading firms to remain cautious on hiring and capacity expansion,“ it said.