US consumer spending powers ahead, inflation cooling

WASHINGTON: US consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The labour market, the economy's other pillar of support, continues to show resilience. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined last week, almost unwinding the prior week’s jump, which had lifted claims to a three-month high, other data showed on Thursday (Dec 1).

The outlook was, however, darkened by news that manufacturing activity contracted in November for the first time in 2½ years, with factories reporting weakening demand. Still, economists remain cautiously optimistic that an anticipated recession next year would be short and mild.

“The consumer is alive and well,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. “Right now, even if consumers do not buy anything more in November and December, real consumer spending is running well above normal and in no way, shape or form looks like a recession.”

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, jumped 0.8% after an unrevised 0.6% increase in September, the Commerce Department said. October's gain was in line with economists' expectations.

Inflation adjusted consumer spending rose 0.5%, the most since January. Economic growth estimates for the fourth quarter are as high as a 2.8% annualised rate. The economy grew at a 2.9% pace in the third quarter.

Spending on goods increased 1.4%, driven by purchases of motor vehicles, furniture and recreational goods. Outlays on services gained 0.5%, lifted by spending at restaurants and bars as well as on housing and utilities.

Strong wage gains, one-time tax refunds in California, which saw some households receiving as much as US$1,050 in stimulus cheques, and cost of living adjustments for food stamp recipients fuelled spending. Personal income rose 0.7%, the most in a year.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% after advancing by the same margin in September. In the 12 months through October, the PCE price index increased 6.0%. That was the smallest year-on-year gain since December 2021.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index rose 0.2% after gaining 0.5% in September. The so-called core PCE price index climbed 5.0% on a year-on-year basis in October after increasing 5.2% in September.

The Fed tracks the PCE price indices for its 2% inflation target. Other inflation measures have shown signs of slowing. The annual consumer price index increased less than 8% in October for the first time in eight months.

Stocks on Wall Street surrendered early gains after the Institute for Supply Management reported that its manufacturing PMI fell to 49.0 last month. That was the first contraction and also the weakest reading since May 2020, when the economy was reeling from the initial wave of Covid-19, and followed 50.2 in October.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3% of the US economy. According to the ISM, the index would need to fall below 48.7 to signal a recession in the broader economy. Softening demand was the dominant theme among manufacturers, with most blaming “uncertain economic conditions” that lie ahead.

Despite the uncertainty, the labour market remains tight. A third report from the Labor Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Nov 26.

Claims had jumped to 241,000 in the prior week. While some of the rise likely reflected a surge in layoffs in the tech sector, claims also tend to be volatile at the start of the holiday season as companies temporarily close or slow hiring. – Reuters