US dollar drops as traders take profits back

NEW YORK: The US dollar fell in late trading on Tuesday as market participants booked profits ahead of the release of the Us March inflation report, reported Xinhua.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.36 per cent at 102.2017 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro was up to US$1.0908 from US$1.0859 in the previous session, and the British pound increased to US$1.2418 from US$1.2381 in the previous session.

The US dollar bought 133.7700 Japanese yen, higher than 133.5860 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar fell to 0.9033 Swiss francs from 0.9097 Swiss francs, and it was down to 1.3467 Canadian dollars from 1.3508 Canadian dollars. The US dollar was down to 10.4551 Swedish Krona from 10.5313 Swedish Krona.

Market participants are waiting for the March readings of the US consumer price index and the US producer price index, which are scheduled to be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

“The data coming forward this week is important in that it will be one of the last sets of data to inform the May 3rd Federal Reserve meeting,“ William Northey, senior investment director at US Bank Wealth Management, said on Tuesday.

As traders take some profits off the table and the higher Treasury yields do not provide any support, the dollar index “faced strong resistance at 102.80 and pulled back towards the 102 level,“ Vladimir Zernov, analyst with market information supplier FX Empire, said on Tuesday. - Bernama