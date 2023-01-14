US dollar edges down amid consumer sentiment data

NEW YORK: The US dollar inched lower in late trading as market participants digested the newly released US consumer sentiment report.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.08 percent to 102.2110 reported Xinhua.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to US$1.0828 from US$1.0851 in the previous session, and the British pound increased to US$1.2228 from US$1.2218 in the previous session.

The US dollar bought 127.93 Japanese yen, lower than 129.34 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar fell to 0.9270 Swiss francs from 0.9289 Swiss francs, and it increased to 1.3390 Canadian dollars from 1.3359 Canadian dollars. The US dollar decreased to 10.3850 Swedish Kronor from 10.4131 Swedish Kronor.

A preliminary survey of US consumer sentiment index rose to 64.6 in January, up 8.2 per cent from December’s reading of 59.7, the University of Michigan reported on Friday.

The survey also showed that year-ahead inflation expectations receded for the fourth straight month, falling to 4 per cent in January from 4.4 per cent in December. - Bernama