US Dollar edges down as Euro rises

NEW YORK: The US dollar inched lower in late trading on Friday amid a momentum in the euro, reported Xinhua.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.04 per cent to 102.0160.

In late New York trading, the euro was up to US$1.0854 from US$1.0831 in the previous session, and the British pound increased to US$1.2396 from US$1.2393 in the previous session.

The US dollar bought 129.59 Japanese yen, higher than 128.47 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar rose to 0.9204 Swiss francs from 0.9152 Swiss francs, and it decreased to 1.3384 Canadian dollars from 1.3454 Canadian dollars. The US dollar weakened to 10.2867 Swedish Kronor from 10.3117 Swedish Kronor. - Bernama