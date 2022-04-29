US dollar hits 20-year high, yen dives on dovish Bank of Japan

NEW YORK: The US dollar hit a 20-year high against rivals yesterday as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) doubled down on its dovish policy, sending the yen to its weakest level since 2002, while the euro hit a five-year low on growth concerns for the region.

The dollar shot past the key level of ¥130 after the BOJ strengthened its commitment to keep interest rates ultra-low by vowing to buy unlimited amounts of bonds daily to defend its yield target.

“The BoJ gave the ‘all clear’ to continue selling the yen,” said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG Bank in London.

There had been some market speculation the BOJ might step back a little given the pressure building across foreign exchange markets. A finance ministry official responded that Japan will take appropriate action in currency markets, calling recent moves “extremely worrying”.

The yen was last at 130.90, after reaching 131.25, the weakest since April 2002. The weak yen helped to catapult the dollar to its highest level since December 2002 against a basket of currencies. The greenback has benefited from expectations the Federal Reserve will increase rates faster than peers, which would likely expand the yield gap between US and Japanese government bonds (JGB).

“This move in dollar/yen has been primarily due to long-end spread widening between US Treasuries and JGB,” said Bipan Rai, North American head of foreign exchange strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

The dollar index was last at 103.62, up 0.62% on the day, after reaching as high as 103.93.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points when it concludes its two-day meeting on May 4. Aggressive increases are likely to follow at subsequent meetings, with fed fund futures traders pricing for the Fed’s benchmark rate to rise to 2.73% by year-end, from 0.33% now.

The greenback pared gains after data showed US economic growth unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter as a resurgence in Covid-19 cases disrupted activity.

Rai said, however, that the data did not necessarily reflect a weak economy, but was unduly impacted by a sharply wider trade deficit, which was due to surging imports. “If you actually peel that away and look at the underlying consumption and investment trends, both of those still look reasonably healthy,“ Rai said.

The euro dropped below the key psychological level of US$1.05 as investors remained nervous about Russia cutting off gas to parts of the region for refusing to pay in roubles. The European Commission yesterday warned buyers of Russian gas they could breach sanctions if they converted gas payments into roubles, as officials struggled to clarify the EU’s stance on Moscow’s payments scheme, which has sowed confusion in the bloc.

The euro was last US$1.0505, after earlier reaching US$1.0470, the lowest since January 2017. Sterling also succumbed to dollar strength yesterday, tumbling to a 21-month low of US$1.2412. Bitcoin gained 2.04% to US$40,058 and ether rose 2.69% to US$2,698. – Reuters