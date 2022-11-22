US dollar jumps amid risk-averse sentiment, gold falls

NEW YORK: The US dollar surged in late trading on Monday as market participants shied away from riskier assets, reported Xinhua.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.85 per cent to 107.8350.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to US$1.0243 from US$1.0331 in the previous session, and the British pound was down to US$1.1815 from US$1.1890 in the previous session.

The US dollar bought 142.13 Japanese yen, higher than 140.36 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar rose to 0.9592 Swiss francs from 0.9531 Swiss francs, and it was up to 1.3446 Canadian dollars from 1.3384 Canadian dollars. The US dollar rose to 10.7110 Swedish Kronor from 10.6243 Swedish Kronor.

In Chicago, gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Monday as the US dollar strengthened.

The most active gold contract for December delivery fell US$14.8, or 0.84 per cent, to close at US$1,739.6per ounce.

Silver for December delivery fell 12.5 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to close at US$20.872 per ounce. Platinum for January delivery rose US$3.6, or 0.37 per cent, to close at US$987.9 per ounce. - Bernama