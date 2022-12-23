US dollar rises amid economic data

NEW YORK: The US dollar appreciated in late trading on Thursday as market participants digested a slew of economic data, reported Xinhua.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.25 per cent to 104.4410.

In late New York trading, the euro fell to US$1.0596 from US$1.0613 in the previous session, and the British pound declined to US$1.2038 from US$1.2084 in the previous session.

The US dollar bought 132.35 Japanese yen, higher than 132.24 Japanese yen of the previous session.

The US dollar rose to 0.9311 Swiss francs from 0.9262 Swiss francs, and it climbed to 1.3656 Canadian dollars from 1.3610 Canadian dollars. The US dollar increased to 10.4713 Swedish Kronor from 10.4252 Swedish Kronor.

On the economic front, the US Commerce Department reported Thursday that US real GDP increased at an annual rate of 3.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2022, in contrast to a decrease of 0.6 per cent in the second quarter.

The US Labor Department reported that the country’s jobless claims, a rough way to measure layoffs, rose by 2,000 to 216,000 for the week ending Dec 17. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast new claims would total 220,000. - Bernama