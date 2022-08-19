US dollar rises broadly

NEW YORK: The US dollar strengthened broadly against major rivals in late trading on Thursday, reported Xinhua.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, jumped 0.85 per cent to 107.4840. In late New York trading, the euro fell to US$1.0093 from US$1.0185 in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to US$1.1934 from US$1.2064 in the previous session.

The Australian dollar decreased to US$0.6919 from US$0.6943. The US dollar bought 135.87 Japanese yen, higher than 135.06 Japanese yen of the previous session.

The US dollar was up to 0.9563 Swiss franc from 0.9515 Swiss franc, and it increased to 1.2940 Canadian dollars from 1.2898 Canadian dollars.

Market participants continued to assess the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting. The minutes released Wednesday showed that the central bank would continue its interest rate hiking campaign to tame inflation, while signaling caution with the pace of coming increases. - Bernama