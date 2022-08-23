US dollar soars on risk aversion

NEW YORK: The US dollar jumped in late trading on Monday as market participants fled away from riskier assets amid mounting concerns over global economic growth, reported Xinhua.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.82 per cent to 109.0460.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to US$0.9935 from US$1.0036 in the previous session, and the British pound fell to US$1.1753 from US$1.1813 in the previous session. The Australian dollar rose to US$0.6872 from US$0.6869.

The US dollar bought 137.50 Japanese yen, higher than 136.87 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar rose to 0.9646 Swiss franc from 0.9591 Swiss franc, and it rose to 1.3051 Canadian dollars from 1.2993 Canadian dollars. - Bernama