US dollar softens ahead of key US inflation readings

NEW YORK: The US dollar weakened on Monday as investors looked ahead to a key US inflation report, Xinhua reported.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.30 per cent to 101.9780 in late trading.

Markets are eagerly awaiting key US inflation prints later this week, with the core consumer price index (CPI) remaining persistently high to date.

Market analysts note that a potential increase to the benchmark Fed funds rate at the July policy meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has already been baked into the prices.

Several US central bank officials suggested on Monday that the Fed is close to ending the rate hiking cycle. “We still have a bit of work to do,“ Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said on Monday. “I’ll just say for myself, I think we’re close.”

The yield of US two-year Treasury notes dropped by more than 10 basis points to around 4.85 per cent on Monday.

Separately, the US wholesale inventories were flat in May as firms stuck to more relaxed restocking strategies amid an uncertain demand environment, according to data from the Commerce Department published Monday.

The French economy is set to grow 0.1 per cent in the April-June period from the previous quarter, when it expanded 0.2 per cent, the Bank of France said on Monday in its monthly business climate report.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to US$1.0999 from US$1.0967 in the previous session, and the British pound increased to US$1.2856 from US$1.2838in the previous session.

The US dollar bought 141.3010 Japanese yen, lower than 142.1470 Japanese yen of the previous session, falling to a three-week low. The US dollar decreased to 0.8854 Swiss francs from 0.8887 Swiss francs, and it increased to 1.3279 Canadian dollars from 1.3272 Canadian dollars. The US dollar fell to 10.7647 Swedish Krona from 10.8309 Swedish Krona. - Bernama