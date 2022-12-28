US dollar weakens amid economic data

NEW YORK: The US dollar fell in late trading on Tuesday as market participants digested newly released economic data, reported Xinhua.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.17 per cent to 104.1510.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to US$1.0645 from US$1.0619 in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to US$1.2031 from US$1.2041 in the previous session.

The US dollar bought 133.46 Japanese yen, higher than 132.89 Japanese yen of the previous session.

The greenback fell to 0.9291 Swiss francs from 0.9340 Swiss francs. The US dollar weakened to 1.3524 Canadian dollars from 1.3597 Canadian dollars, and it decreased to 10.4631 Swedish Kronor from 10.5168 Swedish Kronor.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US home price index report released on Tuesday showed that the 20-city composite fell 0.5 per cent in October, its fourth monthly decline, as high interest rates put pressure on potential home buyers.

A broader measure of home prices, the US national index, decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.3 per cent in October from September, showed the report. - Bernama