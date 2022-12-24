US dollar weakens as risk aversion eases

NEW YORK: The US dollar dipped in late trading on Friday as investors’ risk aversion faded away, reported Xinhua.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, declined 0.11 per cent to 104.3250.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to US$1.0619 from US$1.0596 in the previous session, and the British pound increased to US$1.2041 from US$1.2038 in the previous session.

The US dollar bought 132.89 Japanese yen, higher than 132.35 Japanese yen of the previous session.

The greenback rose to 0.9340 Swiss francs from 0.9311 Swiss francs. The US dollar weakened to 1.3597 Canadian dollars from 1.3656 Canadian dollars, but increased to 10.5168 Swedish Kronor from 10.4713 Swedish Kronor.

The gain of stock and crude oil futures prices indicated improvement of market sentiment which led to weaker demand for safe haven currencies.

Commodity currencies like the New Zealand and Australia dollars were the biggest gainers in the quiet market earlier Friday, said a research note by Monex USA, a provider of foreign exchange, risk management, and international payment solutions.

The Canadian dollar also got a boost as West Texas Intermediate rallied 2.3 per cent in thin markets, added Monex USA. - Bernama