US firms pledge RM100b investments in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: US companies have made investment pledges totalling RM100 billion in various sectors in Malaysia over the last 18 months, US ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters said.

He said these are significant investments in areas where the US wants to strengthen its presence, namely electronics and semiconductor sectors, as well as

data centre segment which is a big growth area.

“US investments are really coming strong into Malaysia and that is good for the US because we found out during the Covid-19 pandemic that Malaysia is a key part of the world’s supply chain.

“A lot of US factories are depending directly on something made in Malaysia, so we have a mutually beneficial economic relationship that has been developed to this day,” he said recently on Bernama TV’s The Nation programme.

He added that most US companies that have invested in Malaysia have also gained the benefits from latest technologies coming into the country.

Meanwhile, McFeeters noted that Malaysia has been playing a very constructive role in terms of economic integration within the Asean region.

He also highlighted that Malaysia has agreed to host the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework negotiation round which will be held in October this year to discuss ways of creating a clean economy with renewable energy (RE).

The negotiation round, he said, will look into 21st century issues in areas of how to create a clean economy using more RE and improve the supply chain to avoid another breakdown in the future.

“The (negotiation) round in October is particularly important because by November this year, the US will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting where we will announce the results of the discussions.

“Hopefully, Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) will be there because Malaysia is playing a very big part in hosting the negotiation,” he added. – Bernama