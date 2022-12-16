US industrial output, retail sales contract in November

WASHINGTON: Industrial production in the United States slumped in November with “broad based” decreases, the Federal Reserve (Fed) said Thursday (Dec 15), as output for bigger-ticket consumer products and manufacturing fell.

While tangled supply chains and surging costs which weighed on businesses are easing, in a boost to production, firms are now contending with weakening demand as interest rates rise.

The Fed has raised its benchmark lending rate seven times this year in an effort to cool the world'’s biggest economy, making borrowing more expensive with policy effects rippling across sectors.

Total output dropped 0.2% in November, defying analysts' expectations of an uptick, according to Fed data.

“Decreases were broad based across market groups,” the report said.

It added that the output of consumer durables fell about 2%, referring to products that do not have to be purchased very often. The decline was led by automotive goods.

Manufacturing output dropped 0.6% as well, while that of mining fell 0.7%, only partly offset by a rebound in utilities, the Fed added.

“Headline production was flattered by a weather-related ... jump in utilities output, which is hugely volatile,” said economist Kieran Clancy of Pantheon Macroeconomics in a note.

The main factor bogging down manufacturing output is likely “softening capital spending, in the wake of higher borrowing costs”, he added.

“The next few months will be rough; the downturn in manufacturing output has further to run,” he said.

On Thursday, the New York Federal Reserve Bank's Empire survey also saw a plunge in readings, with shipments and new orders worsening, analysts noted.

“Manufacturing conditions in the US are deteriorating as central banks continue to raise rates and the global economy weakens,” said economist Gurleen Chadha of Oxford Economics.

Meanwhile, retail sales in the US turned negative in November as the holiday shopping season got underway, dragged by auto, furniture and building supplies, according to official data released Thursday.

The contraction comes as American consumers contend with persistently high inflation that has bumped up the cost of many items ranging from groceries to clothing.

While consumer price increases have eased slightly in recent months, the pace of inflation remains around three times the pre-pandemic level.

Retail sales slumped 0.6% in November from October to US$689.4 billion (RM3.04 trillion), more than expected, according to the latest Commerce Department figures.

The numbers, which follow a bounce in October, came as auto sales plunged 2.6% in November from the month before, while sales of goods related to furniture and building materials dropped by a similar rate.

Compared with November 2021, retail sales were 6.5% higher.

As costs remain elevated, the latest data suggests consumers are spending more on essential items like food and healthcare, with spending at food and beverage stores, as well as at grocery stores, jumping 0.8% from October to November.

Sales at restaurants and bars remained robust as well, rising 0.9%.

But with households squeezed by heightened costs, spending on other items slipped.

Sales at petrol stations edged down 0.1%.

The data are seasonally adjusted but do not take into account changes in prices. This means that as costs rise, a shopping dollar does not stretch as far and consumers have had to use more of their earnings on staple goods while seeking bargains.

Despite the glum figures, which come as the year-end shopping season gets under way, analysts point to underlying resilience for now.

“Overall, consumption remains supported by strong job growth and rising nominal incomes and wages and a cushion from excess savings,” said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

While higher borrowing costs as the Federal Reserve pushes on with hikes in the benchmark interest rate may bite, gradually easing inflation “should be supportive of households”, she said.

But Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics cautioned that economists remain “alert for a sharp slowdown in the first quarter as a weakening labour market makes people less willing to draw down on savings accumulated during Covid.” – Reuters, AFP