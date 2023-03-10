US manufacturing nears recovery, construction spending solid

WASHINGTON: US manufacturing took a step further towards recovery in September as production picked up and employment rebounded, according to a survey on Monday (Oct 2) that also showed prices paid for inputs by factories falling considerably.

The third straight month of improvement reported by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) strengthened economists’ expectations that economic growth accelerated in the third quarter, despite higher interest rates. That was reinforced by a Commerce Department report showing construction spending was solid in August, driven by the building of houses and factories.

The economy’s continued resilience raises hope that a recession could be averted in the near term.

“The soft landing narrative still holds as we enter the final quarter of 2023,” said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

The ISM said that its manufacturing PMI increased to 49.0 last month, the highest reading since November 2022, from 47.6 in August. Still, September marked the 11th straight month that the PMI remained below 50, which indicates contraction in manufacturing. That is the longest such stretch since the 2007-2009 Great Recession.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index edging up to 47.7. Last month’s rise pulled the PMI above the 48.7 level that the ISM says over time indicates an expansion of the overall economy. Growth estimates for the third quarter are as high as a 4.9% annualised rate. The economy grew at a 2.1% pace in the April-June quarter.

A survey from S&P Global also struck a fairly optimistic note on manufacturing.

Five manufacturing industries in the ISM survey reported growth last month, including textile mills and primary metals.

While the PMIs and other business surveys have painted a grim picture of manufacturing, which accounts for 11.1% of the economy, so-called hard data have suggested that the sector continues to chug along.

Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods increased 4.2% year-on-year in August and business spending on equipment appears to have remained strong in the third quarter after rebounding in the April-June period.

The ISM survey's forward-looking new orders sub-index increased to 49.2 last month from 46.8 in August. With new orders improving, production at factories accelerated. The production index increased to 52.5 from 50.0 in the prior month.

Though backlog orders shrank, inventories at factories and their customers remained very low, which should support future production. Delivery performance of suppliers to manufacturers improved for the 12th straight month. This, together with still- sluggish demand, helped to depress prices for factory inputs.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed construction spending increased 0.5% in August after rising 0.9% in July, lifted by outlays on single- and multi-family housing. But with mortgage rates near 23-year highs, momentum could slow.

Construction spending jumped 7.4% on a year-on-year basis in August. Spending on private construction projects rose 0.5%, with investment in residential construction advancing 0.6% after increasing 1.6% in the prior month. Private construction spending gained 1.2% in July.

Spending on private non-residential structures like factories climbed 0.3% in August. Spending on manufacturing construction projects shot up 1.2% amid efforts by the Biden administration to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States. – Reuters