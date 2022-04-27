US refiner Valero’s margin more than doubles, earnings soar

BENGALURU/HOUSTON: US refiner Valero Energy Corp's quarterly earnings blew past Wall Street expectations yesterday, as margins strengthened on increasing tightness in US refining capacity amid rising demand and lower worldwide product supply.

Refiners’ earnings are expected to remain strong in coming quarters as sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine have cut global product inventories at a time when fuel demand has rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels. In addition, numerous facilities have closed in the last year, boosting profitability for existing refiners.

Valero’s quarterly refining margin more than doubled to US$3.21 billion (RM13.9 billion) from a year earlier.

Analysts are looking for bigger returns in the second quarter as Valero ends planned first-quarter maintenance at its refineries and the United States moves into the summer driving season.

Paul Sankey of Sankey Research said he expects Valero’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to hit US$3.5 billion, or US$5 per share, in the second quarter.

“For the first time in 20 years covering the US refiners, we are making an explicitly supply-side argument that US refining capacity is structurally tight,” Sankey wrote.

For the first quarter, Valero realised adjusted net income of US$944 million, or US$2.31 a share, on revenue of US$38.5 billion. A year ago, when the world was labouring under restrictions to limit the Covid-19 pandemic, Valero saw an adjusted net loss of US$666 million, or US$1.64 a share, on revenues of US$20.8 billion.

Five US crude oil refineries have shut in the past 20 months, and last week Lyondell Basell Industries announced plans to shutter its Houston refinery by the end of 2023 as it has been unable to find a buyer for the plant.

Existing capacity can’t stretch very much to meet increases in demand, said Gary Simmons, Valero’s chief commercial officer during yesterday’s call.

“It’s hard to see that refinery utilisation can increase much,” Simmons said. “We’ve been in this 93% utilisation ... generally, you can’t sustain it for long periods of time. So I don’t think there’s a lot of room on refinery utilisation in terms of increasing supply. I think the markets will have to balance more on the demand side.”

Valero, the first major US refiner to post quarterly results, said its total refinery throughput volumes averaged 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the quarter ended March 31, 390,000 bpd higher than a year earlier.

Homer Bhullar, a Valero vice president, said the company’s 14 refineries may operate at up to 89% of combined total capacity of 3.18 million bpd in the second quarter.

The company’s refining segment posted adjusted operating income of US$1.47 billion, compared with an adjusted loss of US$506 million in the year-ago period. Its per-barrel refining margin was US$12.74 in the first quarter, compared with US$6.91 for the year-ago period. – Reuters