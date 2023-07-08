US ride-hailing firm inDrive aims to expand services in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: inDrive, an international ride-hailing service with more than 150 million downloads operating in 48 countries, revealed its plans to expand its ride-hailing services in the Malaysian market via a more personalised, transparent, and fair peer-to-peer model.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, US, inDrive is the second largest ridesharing and taxi app worldwide by downloads.

Founder and CEO of inDrive, Arsen Tomsky (pix) said that rooted in a mission to challenge injustice in the mobility industry, inDrive platform allows riders and drivers to negotiate prices, routes, and ride details directly. This promotes transparency and greater autonomy for both parties.

“We are striving to spread inDrive’s peer-to-peer model as we believe it’s a more personalised, fair and human-centered approach. We want to address common issues in the mobility industry such as algorithmic decision-making, unfair driver conditions, and price manipulation, especially in peak hours,” he told SunBiz.

He said that inDrive’s approach benefits both riders and drivers by providing optimal fares, flexibility, and safety. They can choose the best match for their needs.

“Most passengers love to have freedom of choice. For drivers, inDrive’s presence in Malaysia will create new opportunities for income generation. We charge the lowest fees among other ride-hailing companies, which is around 10% (unlike our peers, who charge 20-25% and more).

“By enabling drivers to negotiate prices with passengers, they can potentially increase their earning potential and have greater control over their finances. This lets drivers become independent entrepreneurs, instead of being like semi-robots in centralised platforms. They love it too,” he stated.

Currently, inDrive platform only allows cash payments to avoid fees from financial institutions and prevent losses from cyber fraud, allowing them to pass on the savings to drivers and customers.

However, it has seen increasing demand for cashless payment methods due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“(Therefore) We are exploring opportunities to introduce new payment methods to keep up with the current trend, and we will implement these in the next 1-2 years,” he revealed.

Going forward, inDrive foresees increased uptake in city-to-city ride-hailing services, as movement returns to pre-pandemic levels.

“There is already an increase in domestic tourism activities and we plan to capitalise on this trend, focusing our efforts on promoting this service,” he said.

He stated that inDrive envisions promising growth prospects for the Malaysian ride-hailing market and aims to achieve substantial expansion in the coming years. Key cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, Penang, and Kota Kinabalu are seen as crucial for driving this growth.

“In terms of industry outlook, the ride-hailing market in Malaysia is expected to develop steadily, driven by factors such as urbanisation, population growth, and changing consumer preferences,” he said.

In terms of opportunities, inDrive sees the potential for expanding into underserved areas or targeting niche markets to differentiate itself. The company plans to navigate challenges by focusing on providing exceptional customer service, leveraging advanced technology to improve efficiency, and establishing strategic partnerships with local businesses or organisations.

To capitalise on opportunities, InDrive intends to offer unique features or services tailored to specific customer segments and engage in targeted marketing campaigns to increase brand awareness and attract new users.

“We anticipate that demand for affordable ride-hailing services will gain significance as people continue to cope with the increasing cost of living, especially in urban areas. This is where we believe that our app will help alleviate their burden, by providing the ability to negotiate and agree on a fair price for their mobility needs,” he said.