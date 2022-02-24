US slaps sanctions on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline builder

WASHINGTON: The United States yesterday imposed sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, expanding penalties on Moscow after it recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

The sanctions, which target the Nord Stream 2 AG company and its CEO, Matthias Warnig, add to pressure on the Baltic Sea project that was designed to double the gas flow capacity from Russia to Germany.

Europe's most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 has not begun operations pending certification by Germany and the European Union.

Germany on Tuesday halted the pipeline, worth US$11 billion (RM46 billion), citing Russia's actions toward Ukraine. The US and the EU worry the pipeline will increase Europe's dependence on Russian energy supplies and deny transit fees to Ukraine, host to another Russian gas pipeline.

In a statement on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said his administration had been closely coordinating Nord Stream 2 action with Germany, adding: “Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers.”

Biden added: “These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate.”

The US Treasury Department issued a general licence authorising the “wind down” of transactions with Nord Stream 2 AG until March 2.

Nord Stream 2 AG is a registered Swiss firm whose parent company is the Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom. Gazprom owns the entire pipeline but paid half the costs, with the rest shared by Shell, Austria's OMV, France's Engie and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall DEA.

Meanwhile, oil prices steadied yesterday, holding below 2014 highs, as US officials indicated escalation between Russia and Ukraine was unlikely to result in sanctions on energy supplies from Russia, one of the world's top oil producers.

Brent crude remained unchanged, settling at US$96.84 a barrel, after hitting US$99.50, its highest since September 2014 on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended up 19 cents to US$92.10 a barrel. On Tuesday, WTI hit US$96.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday on fears that sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia, after it sent troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, could hit energy supplies.

Sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan were focused on Russian banks and elites, while Germany halted certification of a gas pipeline from Russia.

But the United States made it clear that sanctions agreed and those which may be imposed will not target oil and gas flows.

The Biden administration is not expected to target Russia's crude oil and refined fuel sector with sanctions due to concerns about inflation and the harm it could do to its European allies, global oil markets and US consumers, administration officials told Reuters. – Reuters