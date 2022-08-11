US stocks advance ahead of midterm elections

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose for a second straight session on Monday (Nov 7) as the dollar retreated and markets began to look past midterm US elections.

With polls showing Republicans likely to win at least one house of Congress, analysts welcomed the prospect of further Washington gridlock, a scenario that lessens policy uncertainty as a risk.

Even if President Joe Biden'’s party retrains narrow control of the legislature, the stock market has historically pushed higher after midterm votes, said LBBW’s Karl Haeling, who notes that November through April – when the new lawmakers will take office – is a seasonally strong period for equities.

“I don’t think it’s specific to any expectations for a Republican victory,“” Haeling said of Monday’s rally. “It is simply that once the midterm elections are completed, stock markets tend to do well in the year end.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3% to finish at 32,827.00.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.0% to 3,806.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.9% to 10,564.52.

This week’s calendar includes consumer price data on Thursday, which will be a key test of whether the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases have made a dent in inflation and whether the US central bank will feel the need to enact another supersized increase next month.

Among individual companies, Walgreens Boots Alliance jumped 4.1% after announcing the US$8.9 billion purchase of Summit Health-CityMD, an urgent care company.

Meta Platforms Inc jumped over 6% following a report that the company was planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week. The stock has slumped more than 70% so far this year.

Recently beaten-down shares of Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet each rallied more than 2% and contributed heavily to the S&P 500's gain for the session. – AFP, Reuters