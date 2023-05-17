US stocks drop on worries about consumers, debt ceiling talks

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday (May 16) following a downcast earnings report from Home Depot, as markets eyed pivotal negotiations on lifting the US debt ceiling.

Shares of Home Depot slid 2.2%, weighing on the Dow, after the home improvement retailer reported a drop in quarterly sales and cut its 2023 forecast.

The report added to concerns about the health of the US consumer.

“The housing market boomed and then crashed and what is happening with Home Depot could be a warning of what will come to the broader retail space,” said Oanda’s Edward Moya.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 336.46 points, or 1.01%, to 33,012.14, the S&P 500 lost 26.38 points, or 0.64%, to 4,109.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 22.16 points, or 0.18%, to 12,343.05.

“You can argue that people are tired of spending on the house, they want experiences, they want to go out they want to do other things, they don’t want to fix up the house according to Home Depot, because they had horrendous earnings,” said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Commerce Department reported retail sales rose 0.4% in April, short of the estimate for an increase of 0.8%. But core retail sales rebounded, a figure excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services.

Hard-hit sectors included energy and materials, but large technology companies such as Amazon and Google parent Alphabet advanced.

Markets were watching for talks between President Joe Biden and House Republican leaders to avert a US debt default. Biden has shortened an upcoming trip to Asia in light of the unresolved talks, according to two sources.

Among other companies, Horizon Therapeutics fell 14.2% after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block its proposed US$28 billion takeover by Amgen, which dropped 2.4%. – AFP, Reuters