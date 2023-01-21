US stocks end higher as tech shares rally

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s major averages climbed on Friday, boosted by solid gains in tech-related stocks, reported Xinhua.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 330.93 points, or 1.00 per cent, to 33,375.49. The S&P 500 added 73.76 points, or 1.89 per cent, to 3,972.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 288.17 points, or 2.66 per cent, to 11,140.43.

All the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with communication services and technology up 3.96 per cent and 2.72 per cent, respectively, leading the advance.

For the week, the Dow declined 2.7 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent and the Nasdaq rose 0.6 per cent. The Nasdaq booked a third straight week of gains. - Bernama