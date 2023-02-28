US stocks end higher as traders await retailer earnings

NEW YORK: Wall Street worked to bounce back from a grim end last week as major indices closed higher on Monday (Feb 27) while traders eye upcoming earnings of retailers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.17 points, or 0.22%, to 32,889.09, the S&P 500 gained 12.2 points, or 0.31%, to 3,982.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.04 points, or 0.63%, to 11,466.98.

Last week, the Dow Industrials fell by the biggest weekly percentage since September, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each had their biggest weekly percentage fall since December as economic data and comments from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials heightened expectations the central bank will become more aggressive in raising interest rates.

“On the heels of the worst week of the year, first three-week losing streak for the S&P since December, a little green is a welcome change but again the reality is market participants are trying to square the circle with exactly how long the Fed will leave rates high, and is a 50 basis point hike really on the table at the next meeting,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha, Nebraska.

“It’s led to a good deal of uncertainty, and we have seen that when there is uncertainty there can be selling and volatility.”

The central bank has raised interest rates multiple times to rein in decades-high inflation, and data indicating the economy remains hotter than hoped is raising concern that rates could remain higher for a longer period.

“US stocks are posting a decent relief rally as the bond market selloff takes a break following a round of mixed data and nothing new from the (Federal Reserve),” said Edward Moya of trading platform Oanda.

But he added that “the economy still looks too strong for disinflation trends to resume”, suggesting the Fed has more work to do to cool inflation, creating a tough environment for stocks.

While new orders of big-ticket US-manufactured items slipped in January, according to government data released on Monday, this was influenced by volatility in the aircraft segment.

“It’s a confusing day ... there’re a lot of crosscurrents at work here,” said Nick Reece of Guiness Global Investors.

He added that there is a “higher-for-longer theme now” when it comes to interest rates, and this is being priced into the bond market.

“That’s going to continue to put some valuation pressure on the market, particularly on tech stocks,” he said.

Meanwhile, investors are watching for retailers' earnings, with major names such as Target and Costco set to report results this week. – AFP, Reuters