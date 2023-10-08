US stocks end lower as investors await US inflation data

NEW YORK: US stocks closed lower on Wednesday (Aug 9), the day after a report showed Americans borrowed more than ever on their credit cards in the last quarter, and a day ahead of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data that could influence Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decisions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 191.13 points, or 0.54%, to 35,123.36, the S&P 500 lost 31.67 points, or 0.70%, to 4,467.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 165.93 points, or 1.2%, to 13,718.40.

The losses followed a broad selloff on Tuesday, after credit rating agency Moody's downgraded several small and mid-sized banks. On Wednesday, big banks extended those losses with Bank of America down 0.8% and Wells Fargo down 1.3%.

“The markets today are just kind of waffling around. And the reason for that is tomorrow is going to be the CPI report for July being released,” said Jason Krupa, vice president of asset management at Lenox Advisors.

Lyft shares tumbled 10% despite a strong earnings forecast, as the company signalled it would double down on competitive pricing to catch up with rival Uber.

On Tuesday, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said US credit cards debt surpassed US$1 trillion (RM4.57 trillion), and Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker said the US central bank may be at the stage where it can leave interest rates unchanged.

“With price of oil going up, the consumer is the backbone of the economy. If they are too stretched and they stopped spending, that feeds us more into a recession narrative,” said Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group in Boston.

Traders put the chance of no rate hike at the Fed’s next policy meeting in September at 86.5%, according to CME FedWatch Tool. Rate-sensitive megacap growth and technology stocks that have led the Wall Street rally, such as Nvidia, Apple and Tesla, were down between 0.8% and 4.8%.

The CPI for July, due on Thursday, is expected to show a slight acceleration from last year. On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices are seen increasing 0.2%, the same as in June.

China’s consumer sector fell into deflation in July. The CPI dropped in the world's second-largest economy, the National Bureau of Statistics said, its first decline since February 2021. – Reuters