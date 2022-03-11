US stocks end sharply lower as Fed hints at more rate hikes

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks finished sharply lower on Wednesday (Nov 2) after the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced another big interest rate increase and signalled more increases ahead.

Major US indices lost more than 1.5% following a press conference with Fed chair Jerome Powell that observers characterised as more hawkish than expected.

Stocks had initially rallied after the Fed’s statement, but gave back those gains during the press conference and fell further in the final hour of trading.

The Fed statement “had something for everyone”, said a Wells Fargo note. “But the press conference favoured the hawks.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 505.44 points, or 1.55%, to 32,147.76, the S&P 500 lost 96.41 points, or 2.50%, to 3,759.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 366.05 points, or 3.36%, to 10,524.80.

The US central bank, as expected, raised the benchmark borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage point. But markets cheered a tweak in the Fed’s language to the effect that the US central bank would assess the “cumulative” effect of its monetary policy moves.

Investors viewed the statement as corroborating its hope that the Fed could undertake smaller increases in December and at future meetings.

But major indices tumbled into the red during the press conference when Powell said it was “very premature” to discuss pausing rate increases and that he didn’t think the body had “overtightened”.

“It is one speech, maybe it is a moment of frustration. I don’t think he should have done it the way he did this. But I understand why he did it, and in the big picture of things, he is doing the right thing right now,” said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

“Ultimately this will be good for the economy and good for the market.”

FHN Financial’s Chris Low noted that Powell indicated that in order to tame inflation, interest rates would need to settle at a higher level than previously thought.

“The biggest takeaway was not the expected strong hint at a slower pace,“ Low said. “It was the realisation rates would have to go higher.”

Among individual companies, Boeing gained 2.8% as executives outlined a plan to return to financial strenth in the 2025-26 time frame after a lengthy slump due to the 737 MAX and Covid-19 crises.

Airbnb sank 13.4% as disappointment in the home-rental company's fourth-quarter outlook spurred a selloff after earnings topped estimates. – AFP, Reuters