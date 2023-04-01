US stocks give up gains to end lower on investor caution

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks shed earlier gains to end lower on Tuesday (Jan 3), with investors still wary of a recession and further interest rate increases to come.

Despite a bounce at the start of the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.88 points, or 0.03%, to 33,136.37; the S&P 500 lost 15.36 points, or 0.40%, to 3,824.14; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.50 points, or 0.76%, to 10,386.99.

“US stocks were unable to hold onto earlier gains as restrictive policy and recession fears remained front and center for investors,” said Edward Moya of the Oanda trading platform.

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned that a third of the world economy could be in recession this year.

Meanwhile, economists caution that the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy response to rein in inflation could tip the world's biggest economy into a downturn.

While discount buying triggered another “bear market rebound” on Tuesday, this did not last long, Moya said.

“It is too early to start betting on a Fed pivot this year and that should make this a difficult environment for stocks,” he added.

Among individual companies, Tesla fell 12.2% on Tuesday, hitting its lowest level since August 2020, after missing its delivery target, while Apple dropped 3.7%.

For now, markets are awaiting minutes from the most recent Fed policymakers' meeting – to be released on Wednesday – and key jobs data due on Friday.

“Even though the calendar has changed, a lot of the main issues for the market have not, specifically with the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy as it’s still concerned about inflation,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We’re in a bear market. Negative is the default reaction to everything,“ he said. “Until the Fed really changes their tone, it’s an uphill battle for the market.”

Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles, also cited worries about Apple’s demand stemming as well as Tesla's sharp decline for the broader market's weakness on Tuesday. – AFP, Reuters