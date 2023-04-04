US stocks mostly higher as oil prices jump

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly advanced on Monday (April 3) following weak US manufacturing data that added to concerns about slowing growth though easing worries about more interest rate increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 327 points, or 0.98%, to 33,601.15, the S&P 500 gained 15.2 points, or 0.37%, to 4,124.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.45 points, or 0.27%, to 12,189.45.

An industry survey of manufacturers by the Institute for Supply Management showed activity shrank more sharply than expected in March, notching a fifth consecutive month of contraction as producers moved to match slowing demand.

The figures came as the Opec+ group of crude exporters enacted a surprise production cut, which was seen as a step due to respond to a slowing macroeconomy.

“There is a perception that the lower production from Opec will largely be offset by falling demand and the global economy slowing,” said LBBW’s Karl Haeling.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note declined, suggesting lowered odds for more Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

Petroleum-linked companies rallied with oil prices. Chevron rose 4.2% while Halliburton surged 7.8%.

However, the prospect of higher oil costs added to inflation worries on Wall Street just days after evidence of cooling prices raised expectations that the US Federal Reserve might soon end its aggressive monetary tightening campaign.

“The decision to cut production is a headwind for inflation ... and that’s why, on balance we’re seeing a generally ‘risk off’ bias,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

Tesla fell 6.1%, however, as markets digested the latest production and sales figures for the high-flying electric carmaker. Global deliveries for Elon Musk's auto company were 422,875 in the first quarter, which was below the level of some estimates.

First-quarter earnings season is around the corner, with big banks among the first to report in coming weeks and offer details about the sector's overall health after the March collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sparked a fears of a broader industry crisis. – AFP, Reuters