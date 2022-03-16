US stocks rally ahead of expected Fed rate hike

NEW YORK: The three main Wall Street stock indices rallied yesterday, a day before an expected interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve, while oil prices dropped nearly 7% on hopes of an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 599.1 points, or 1.82%, to 33,544.34, the S&P 500 gained 89.34 points, or 2.14%, to 4,262.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 367.40 points, or 2.92%, to 12,948.62.

The S&P 500 slumped about 2.4% in the prior three sessions and recently joined the Dow, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 in forming a “death cross” technical pattern, when a short-term moving average crosses below a longer-term moving average, which some investors believe signals more near-term weakness is likely.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with technology and consumer discretionary stocks leading the way while energy, the sole positive sector on the year, slumped nearly 4% on the day along with crude prices.

Volume on US exchanges was 13.46 billion shares, compared with the 13.78 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.07-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.72-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

US air carriers were standouts, with American Airlines and Delta Air Lines both up more than 8% after lifting their revenue forecasts in light of recovering demand following the latest Covid-19 wave in the country.

But petroleum-linked equities – which have had a banner performance for much of 2022 – suffered, with Chevron losing 5% and Halliburton dropping 4.3%.

Investors are expecting the US central bank to raise interest rates for the first time in three years by at least 25 basis points amid surging prices. Traders will also be closely watching the Fed for details on how it plans to end its bond-buying programme.

“I think the big event this week is going to be Fed discussing what they’re going to do with the portfolio and how fast they’re going to move. The expectation in the short term of course is going to be the raising of the rates by a quarter of a percent,” said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager at Plumb Balanced Fund in Wisconsin.

“What you’re seeing is relief rally in a bear market. There’s hopes and expectations that something will start resolving in Ukraine,” Plumb added.

“The market is breathing a big sigh of relief that commodities prices – mainly food and energy, oil and grains prices – are coming down,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

“At the same time, you have bargain hunters showing up,” he said. “We are oversold and the market is due for a nice rally.”

European stocks, which had been rebounding in recent sessions, dipped after China reported a jump in coronavirus cases and new restrictions. The ongoing war in Ukraine also weighed on European shares despite continuing ceasefire talks and some positive signs of a breakthrough.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index lost 0.28% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.94%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had closed 2.73% lower overnight. – Reuters, AFP